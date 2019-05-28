WORCESTER (CBS) – A man once charged in connection with the shooting of a Boston Police officer is now being held without bail on new charges in Worcester.
Antoine Mack, 36, of Fall River, was a passenger in a car on Friday that was pulled over in Worcester. Police say they found a loaded gun on him and arrested him. He was arraigned Tuesday in Worcester District Court on several charges and ordered held until a dangerousness hearing on May 31.
Mack had been out on $10,000 bail after the shooting in Boston back on September 23, 2018.
Boston Police initially said Mack and another man, 21-year-old Requon Martin, shot an officer in the leg at an apartment in the South End. The officer recovered and returned to work.
Mack pleaded not guilty to several charges in Boston Municipal Court and was ordered held without bail. He was later was indicted and when the case was moved up to Superior Court, the charges against him were reduced to unlawful possession of a firearm and being an armed career criminal.
Mack was arraigned on that indictment in Suffolk Superior Court on December 17. He posted the $10,000 bail and was released on December 31. He’s due back in court in that case on June 5.
There has been no comment from Boston or Worcester Police on Mack’s latest arrest.