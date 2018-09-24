BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Two men charged in the shooting of a Boston Police officer over the weekend are due in court Monday.

Raquon Martin, 21, of Boston, and Antoine Mack, 35, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island are both facing several charges, including armed assault to murder after the Sunday afternoon shooting.

Police Commissioner William Gross said members of the Youth Violence Strike Force had come across a vehicle double-parked, with blaring music, when they noticed three men in their 20’s sitting on the steps of an apartment building on West Springfield Street in the South End. After making eye contact with the officers, Gross said the men stood up and clutched something at their waists, which he said were the “characteristics of an armed gunman.”

The men then went into the apartment building and tried to hold the door closed to prevent the officers from entering, Gross said. After eventually gaining access to a common hallway, one of the officers was shot in the calf. The officer was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where Gross said he was “doing fine.” His name has not been made public.

Martin and Mack were arrested and are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday.

