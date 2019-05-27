QUINCY (CBS) – The Quincy Health Department is offering free vaccines after a child diagnosed with the measles may have exposed others on the South Shore.
The department announced over the weekend that a child with a confirmed case of the measles visited the following locations in Quincy and Weymouth last week while contagious:
- The Weymouth Club on Finnell Drive in Weymouth on May 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Jack ‘n’ Jill Childcare at Marina Bay on Victory Road in North Quincy on May 21 from 8:15 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- The Star Market on Granite Avenue in Quincy on May 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Quincy YMCA on Coddington Street in Quincy on May 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Jack ‘n’ Jill Childcare at Marina Bay on Victory Road in North Quincy on May 23 from 8:15 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Crown Colony Medical Center on Congress Street in Quincy on May 24 from 9:10 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.
Anyone who visited one of those places should contact their health provider if they are unsure about their immunity.
The free vaccination clinic at 440 East Squantum St. will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Symptoms for the measles include high fever, runny nose, cough, and conjunctivitis before a body rash. The virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after someone who is infected is present.
The child was diagnosed on Friday. This is the second case of measles in Massachusetts this year.