BOSTON (CBS) — The Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) is warning the public that a child recently diagnosed with the measles may have exposed others in multiple public locations.
Anyone who visited the following locations who are not sure if they are immune to the disease should contact their health care provider:
- The Weymouth Club on Finnell Drive in Weymouth on May 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Jack ‘n’ Jill Childcare at Marina Bay on Victory Road in North Quincy on May 21 from 8:15 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- The Star Market on Granite Avenue in Quincy on May 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Quincy YMCA on Coddington Street in Quincy on May 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Jack ‘n’ Jill Childcare at Marina Bay on Victory Road in North Quincy on May 23 from 8:15 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Crown Colony Medical Center on Congress Street in Quincy on May 24 from 9:10 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.
Symptoms for the measles include high fever, runny nose, cough, and conjunctivitis before a body rash. The virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after someone who is infected is present.
The child was diagnosed on May 24. This is the second case of measles in Mass. this year.
“Lack of vaccination, combined with domestic and international travel, has resulted in the spread of measles nationally and internationally,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel in a statement. “Getting vaccinated is the best way for people to protect themselves from this disease.”
Getting the vaccine with 72 hours of exposure may also prevent the disease.