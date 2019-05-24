BOSTON (CBS) — The only thing that would have put a damper on Thursday night’s Bruins scrimmage was an injury. It appears the Bruins avoided any such catastrophe.
But that doesn’t mean the pre-Stanley Cup Final tune-up wasn’t without an injury scare. There was some serious concern when Brad Marchand skated to the Boston bench holding his arm following a collision with defenseman Connor Clifton in front of the net toward the end of the first 25-minute session.
Luckily, Marchand returned to the ice a few minutes later, and head coach Bruce Cassidy said there was no issue after the scrimmage.
“He’s fine,” said Cassidy said. “He just bumped into Clifton in front of the net and jammed his — I don’t know what he jammed, his hand or something. He continued playing and there was no issue there.”
Phew. Marchand is only Boston’s leading scorer this postseason with 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists).
Elsewhere on the injury front, captain Zdeno Chara played the entire game after missing last Thursday’s Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes with an undisclosed injury. Cassidy left it up to his players how much they would play, and Big Z didn’t pass up the opportunity to knock off some rust.
Cassidy said the Bruins will practice Saturday and Sunday ahead of Monday’s Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues.