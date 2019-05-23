



BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The Boston Bruins still have to wait a few more days before they host Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues. But they broke up their long layoff with a spirited scrimmage in front of a packed TD Garden Thursday evening.

Tickets were $20 and sold out the 17,565-seat arena, with the proceeds going to the Boston Bruins Foundation. Fans chanted “We Want the Cup!” and “Let’s Go Bruins!” The intrasquad scrimmage featured two 25-minute periods.

Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand returned without missing a shift after appearing to hurt his left hand. He skated off flexing his hand near the end of the first period. He appeared to be in discomfort on the bench, but was back for his next shift.

Marchand bumped into Connor Clifton in front of the net “and jammed his … I don’t know what he jammed,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

“Injury risk was our biggest concern tonight. It will be Saturday when we practice at the regular time, and Sunday,” Cassidy said. “He’s fine.”

Cassidy left it up to the players to decide how much work they needed.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask played just one half. Chara, who missed the clincher of the East finals for undisclosed reasons, played the entire game. David Krejci showed up at the arena with an illness and was sent home, but he should be fine for Monday’s game, Cassidy said.

The Bruins haven’t played a real game since last Thursday, when they completed their sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. Their 10-day layoff between Game 4 of that series and Game 1 matches the longest break for a team in the Cup Final.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for Monday night at TD Garden.

