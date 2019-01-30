WEATHER ALERT:Snow Squalls This Evening, Then Frigid Cold
FOXBORO (CBS) – Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar And Grill, a popular restaurant at Patriot Place in Foxboro, is unexpectedly closing for good.

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill in Foxboro. (Image Credit: Kristina Rex)

A letter was posted in the restaurant’s window on Wednesday, saying the business’ “doors will remain closed.”

“To our many regular guests we are very grateful for the support you have given us over the past eight years,” the letter said. “Through the years we have been home to many great shows, events, and celebrations, which have been as memorable for us as we hope they have been for you. From our staff to our management we thank you again, as always proceed to party!”

A letter to customers at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill. (Image Credit: Kristina Rex)

A reason was not given for the restaurant’s closing.

