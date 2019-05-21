BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Demonstrations are being held in Boston, Brookline and several other cities across the nation Tuesday to protest new strict abortion laws passed recently in some states.
The ‘National Day of Action to Stop the Bans’ is a protest aimed at the new laws in Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and other states that restrict access to abortion.
The law in Alabama bans abortion even in cases of rape and incest, essentially making terminating a pregnancy illegal.
Supporters of the abortion laws say they’re fighting the Roe v. Wade protections of early-term abortion rights.
Massachusetts recently passed laws with bipartisan support strengthening abortion rights.
