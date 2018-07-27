By BOB SALSBERG , Associated Press
Filed Under:Abortion, Gov. Charlie Baker, Local TV, President Trump

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has become the first state since President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S Supreme Court to abolish from its books an abortion ban that predates the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill Friday that repeals the unenforced ban with roots dating to 1845.

bakerabortionban Gov. Baker Signs Bill To Repeal Long Dormant Ban On Abortion

Gov. Charlie Baker signs a bill that repeals multiple archaic Massachusetts laws related to women’s reproductive health (Photo Courtesy: Gov. Charlie Baker Twitter)

Abortion rights proponents fear that a more conservative high court could undo abortion protections, triggering old state laws that haven’t been enforced in decades.

Baker said his state “will not compromise on a woman’s right to her own decisions.”

The bill also repeals other archaic Massachusetts laws, including a ban on contraception for unmarried women and prohibitions on adultery and fornication.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s