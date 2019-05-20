



BOSTON (CBS) – A mother is praying her son will recover after a brutal assault outside a concert in Lawrence. She says a rapper’s security team is responsible.

“My heart, if you cut me right now you will see my heart is pumping blood and squeezing inside to see my son you know end up like that,” said Nerlande Saladin.

She watched what no mother would ever want to see. A video of her 26-year-old son and aspiring rapper, Donald Saladin, who goes by Don Trag, being punched repeatedly in the head. It was supposed to be one of the best nights of his life, opening for rapper DaBaby.

“He love him you know,” Saladin said. “He was so happy.”

She says her son has been at the Boston Medical Center recovering ever since and it all started when he tried to take a picture with the other rapper.

“You don’t beat somebody like that,” she said. “Only one person and four of them was beating him for what? For just a picture? For just a picture? That hurt.”

She says her son came home Friday night and when she tried to talk to him he passed out and had to be rushed to the hospital.

“Imagine somebody keep hitting you in your head like that,” Saladin said. “I’m not going to stand there and say my children perfect, they do things but not like this not try to kill another person.”

The rapper is in stable condition but it is unclear if he will make a full recovery.

“I just want him to be home to tell you the truth,” she said.

No charges have been filed at this time.