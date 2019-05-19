



LAWRENCE (CBS) – A rapper who opened for DaBaby at Lawrence’s Centro Nightclub is now hospitalized after being severely beaten Saturday – allegedly by DaBaby’s security team.

The rapper who goes by the stage name Don Trag was allegedly beaten by DaBaby’s security team when he asked to take a photo with the rap star just before he took the stage. Trag suffered repeated blows to the head as the brawl spilled out of the nightclub.

“Three big guys, young guys killing each other. They could’ve killed him,” said Trag’s mother, Nerlande Saladin, who was at the club to see her son perform.

Saladin said DaBaby’s security team put her son in a headlock and started swinging.

“His neck and head, because they hit him in the head a lot. His eye is all bloodied… It’s just so sad to see my son like that.”

Police said when they arrived on scene, Trag, 26, of Stoughton, had already been taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he signed himself out. He then went to his mother’s home in Stoughton, where he collapsed hours later. He is now at a Boston hospital.

“Every time he stands, he falls down, so they’re doing CTs and cat scans,” Saladin said.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

DaBaby and his team have not been charged with a crime.

Saladin said she just wants to understand what happened. “”Just asking for a picture and you end up trying to kill my son.”

She said she is thinking of hiring a lawyer, but right now is focused on her son.