BOSTON (CBS) — They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Tom Brady appears to agree.
Shortly after the Boston Bruins completed their sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes to secure their spot in the Stanley Cup Final, defenseman Charlie McAvoy took to social media and recreated Brady’s famous post of himself and Rob Gronkowski walking silently with grins on their faces after the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
McAvoy and several of his teammates did their best in their remake, but couldn’t help but sing a few notes of Diddy’s “Bad Boys 4 Life.” Remakes are rarely as good as the original, but this one was pretty good, and it got the approval from the GOAT himself:
Brady also replied to McAvoy’s post on Instagram with, “Just one more!!!! #badboys.”
The six-time Super Bowl champ has shown his support for Boston’s sports teams during their unprecedented run of success. Perhaps the Bruins will get Brady to be their banner captain during the Stanley Cup Final?