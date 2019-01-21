BOSTON (CBS) — The only thing Tom Brady takes as seriously as his football performance is his postgame celebration video.

The 41-year-old has made a habit of posting celebratory videos to his Instagram page after every victory this year, with Brady generally speaking into the camera, being happy about the win, and then saying how much he wants to win the next game.

For Sunday’s video, which came after an unbelievable overtime victory in Kansas City for a Super Bowl berth, Brady decided to keep his mouth shut.

Walking side-by-side with Rob Gronkowski, Brady simply looked into the camera while walking to the team bus to exit Arrowhead Stadium. Gronkowski could’t hold back his smile, as the classic song “Bad Boy For Life” by Puff Daddy aka P. Diddy starts to play.

The post was accompanied by a one-letter caption: “W.”

Brady and Gronk leaving Arrowhead together making faces at the camera is a nice way to end the night. (via Brady’s insta) #WBZ pic.twitter.com/VU72QJbVji — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) January 21, 2019

The song continues over a highlight of the game-winning touchdown run by Rex Burkhead: We ain’t goin’ nowhere, we ain’t goin’ nowhere, We can’t be stopped now, ‘cuz it’s Bad Boy for life.”

The Patriots will play the Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. Brady will be looking to make one more video.