WASHINGTON (CBS) – Boston Police officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty, known across the country for their singing abilities, performed the national anthem Wednesday at the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.
They sang in front of President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Attorney General William Barr and many other leaders who were in attendance for the Washington, D.C. event honoring fallen law enforcement officers.
The police department tweeted that they were “absolutely honored” to be part of the ceremony.
Tavares and McNulty made headlines last summer with their “Cop Pool Karaoke” video, in which they ride around in a patrol car while singing “God Bless America.”
The pair has also performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the “Today” show and the department has shown them singing to celebrate the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.
