BOSTON (AP) — Two Boston police officers are showing off their patriotic singing talents in a video posted on the department’s website.

Officers Stephen McNulty and Kim Tavares, both members of the department’s media relations team, discuss the upcoming Fourth of July holiday on the video before belting out a stirring rendition of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America.”

Singing Boston Police officers Stephen McNulty and Kim Tavares. (Image credit: Boston Police)

The posting also encourages people to “Please feel free to sing along with them as they make their way through our city.”

