BOSTON (CBS) – If April showers bring May flowers, what do May showers bring? The answer: people who can’t remember what the sun looks and feels like.
Monday’s Nor’easter forecast and the possibility of snow in higher elevations didn’t make too many people happy.
“I heard that nasty word, yes. I can’t imagine getting snow, but wouldn’t be the first time,” said Kathy Whitney of Fitchburg.
We found Kathy Whitney waiting inside her warm car for an order she placed at Carol’s Dairy Bar in Fitchburg. Employees at the ice cream stand said it’s been a very slow rainy Monday.
“We’ve had two slips. Super slow, dead, cold, no business,” said Isabell Tran.
A few miles away we stumbled onto a varsity baseball game in Groton. We caught about an inning before it was called off because of the rain.
“I think four Saturdays in a row we’ve been rained out so it’s been really tough to get the games in. Seems like every day there’s rain,” said Lawrence Academy player James Broderick.