



BOSTON (CBS) — After a soggy finish to the weekend, a developing nor’easter will bring chilly rain, gusty winds, and even in some higher terrain, snow to parts of New England early this week. While the impacts will be low with this storm, the idea of snow falling from the sky may surprise some people. It’s MAY… and it feels wrong for even talking about that four-letter word S-N-O-W but coatings were reported in western Mass. on Mother’s Day and it’s possible once again with our next system heading our way.

After Sunday rain ends overnight, there will be a break in steady precipitation on Monday. In fact, most of the morning and midday hours will be mainly dry, albeit mostly cloudy. Can’t rule out some pockets of drizzle thank to an onshore wind that will also keep it cool with highs in the low to mid-50s. Typically, highs in the mid-60s are normal for the middle of May.

There will be a southward dip in the Jetstream early this week that will allow for colder air to invade and persist across the region. This Jetstream will also help steer our next storm system to pass just south of the region.

Low pressure will strengthen as it pushes off the Mid-Atlantic coast Monday afternoon and evening. Rain chances will increase from west to east in the afternoon. Rain will turn steady Monday night and continue through early Tuesday.

Cold air aloft will allow for the precipitation Monday night to change over to a wintry mix in some parts of New England. Mainly across the mountains, but there could be some patchy coatings as far south as the Berkshires and Worcester Hills. Even if some of the snow sticks overnight on the grassy surfaces, temperatures in the 40s on Tuesday will limit any accumulations. This looks to be a minor event with minimal impacts. The farther north you travel, a better chance for a few inches, especially across the higher elevations of central and northern New England.

As the storm intensifies, a gusty northeast wind will increase over southern New England Monday evening. Only because this storm will deliver northeast winds, can we coin this storm a nor’easter. A nor’easter can be strong or weak, and this one doesn’t look to be very powerful. The strongest winds gusting 25-to-40 mph will be possible overnight through early Tuesday, especially at the coast. The early Tuesday morning high tide (Boston 7:51 a.m.) will need to be monitored for any splash over or minor coastal flooding, but the threat remains low right now.

As the storm wraps up on Tuesday, most of the rain and snow will push into northern New England with just a few lingering showers possible to the south. It will remain cool and cloudy with low pressure nearby.

The last of the showers will exit the region Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Total rain will be under an inch for most, but where we see some downpours Monday night, there could be isolated higher amounts.

It will turn milder later in the week, but the risk of showers returns late Thursday and then again on Friday.