



BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand. He’s a pain in the neck. Perhaps you’ve heard?

Yet, somehow, despite a long list of acts done on the ice to irritate and agitate opponents, he still finds someone to fall for his tricks on a regular basis.

On Sunday afternoon, that person was Justin Williams. A veteran of 18 NHL seasons (Williams made his NHL debut when Marchand was 12 years old), Williams is a veteran leader for the Hurricanes. Yet even he couldn’t resist but fight back when bothered by Marchand behind a play late in the second period.

That wasn’t without reason. Marchand caught Williams with a stick up high, bringing Williams down to the ice. But as the ancient hockey adage goes, it’s always the person who retaliates who ends getting caught.

Williams likely knew that pretty well before Sunday, but he was nevertheless offered a firm reminder from the referees.

Justin Williams gets the only penalty in this confrontation with Brad Marchand and I’m sure everyone will react reasonably!! pic.twitter.com/NWm7g9fAYV — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 12, 2019

Marchand, who had entangled himself with Canes winger Andrei Svechnikov just a few minutes earlier and appeared to have been trying to bait an opponent into taking a penalty, appeared to be quite happy with his work. Marchand gestured toward the Carolina bench to signal that Williams needed to head to the penalty box, and then Marchand appeared to shape his hand in the shape of the letter “C” on his chest.

Marchand mocks Justin Williams with the captain’s C pic.twitter.com/6Tatubd9VW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 12, 2019

The message would seem to indicate that Marchand expected better composure from a team captain.

Marchand, of course, garnered quite a bit of attention during the Bruins’ second-round series against the Blue Jackets — first for punching an unsuspecting player in the head, then for giving short answers in postgame interviews following the clinching Game 6 victory.

After losing Game 1 of this conference final matchup on Thursday, the Hurricanes all stated that they needed to stay out of the penalty box in order to compete against a team like Boston. That didn’t work out on this day, and the Bruins made it hurt when Matt Grzelcyk scored his second goal of the game in the resulting power play, giving Boston a 4-0 lead.