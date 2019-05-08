EAST BOSTON (CBS) – The woman killed in an East Boston crash over the weekend has been identified as Amber Pelletier, 20, of Central Falls, Rhode Island.
The driver accused of causing the deadly – 22-year-old Dylan Etheridge – crash pleaded not guilty in East Boston Municipal court on several charges, including motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.
Police say he was speeding in a Mazda that hit a curb, rolled over and crashed on Bennington Street early Sunday morning near the Orient Heights MBTA station. The Mazda hit several parked cars and a cement planter in the median before ending up on its roof.
Pelletier, who was a passenger in the car, was killed. Another passenger was hurt but she is expected to survive.
In court Monday, prosecutor Nathan McGregor said the car was traveling 80-to-90 mph before the crash. Both passengers had their seat belts on and were hanging upside down in the car when emergency workers found them. The driver was gone, McGregor said.
Etheridge’s attorney, Peter Marano, called it a tragic accident. He said Ethridge grew up with the two passengers in his car and that he ran to get help, not to flee the scene.
Etheridge was released on $1,000 bail. Judge Roberto Ronquillo ordered him to wear a GPS monitor and to stay away from alcohol. Etheridge is due back in court June 14 for a probable cause hearing.