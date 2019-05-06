EAST BOSTON (CBS) – The driver accused of causing a deadly crash in East Boston over the weekend is due in court Monday.
Dylan Etheridge, 22, will be arraigned in East Boston Municipal Court on several charges, including motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.
Police say he was driving a car that rolled over and crashed on Bennington Street early Sunday morning near the Orient Heights MBTA station.
A woman who was a passenger in the car was killed. Another passenger was hurt. Etheridge is accused of taking off after the crash.
“It was a tragic accident. There was no malicious intent,” his attorney, Peter Marano, said Sunday. “It’s an emotional thing for a 22-year-old. I mean in the blink of an eye your world changes at 22 when something like this happens. He’s very emotional. He’s very upset.”
“Nobody has established who was driving. The police haven’t established a driver, that will all come out later. At this point, it’s an allegation and we haven’t figured out where we are going from there yet,” Marano said.
The names of the two passengers have not been made public.