



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady may be greatest winner in NFL history, but there’s one list he’s never atop of: the league’s highest paid players.

Brady is entering the final year of his contract, and though it carries a $27 million cap hit for the Patriots (the highest of the QB’s career), the six-time Super Bowl champ averaged just $15 million over the deal. Entering the new season, there are 17 other NFL quarterbacks who will make more than TB12.

Brady was asked about his contract during his Thursday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and when he was done throwing football at Matt Damon’s window, the quarterback gave some pretty honest answers as to why he never tops the NFL’s highest-paid list.

“That’s a good question. That’s usually, when I don’t want to answer a question, I always say, ‘That’s a good question,'” Brady joked with the host. “I think the thing I’ve always felt for me in my life, winning has been a priority. And my wife makes a lot of money. I’m a little smarter than you think.”

Signing those team-friendly deals is a lot easier with Gisele Bundchen bringing home even bigger bucks than Brady. But the main incentive of taking a little bit less is New England’s ability to maneuver the salary cap and sign other quality players to surround Brady with.

“You can only spend so much and the more that one guy gets is less for others,” he explained. “And for a competitive advantage standpoint, I like to get a lot of good players around me.”

Brady said he doesn’t take many days off during the offseason and is always trying to improve his game. He will turn 42 before the season starts and is still set on playing until he is 45. Brady said his love for football has not dwindled.

“Not to this point,” he said. “To be at the top to give your team a chance to win every season, you have to put a lot into it. I try to bring my best everyday. I try to be the best teammate, leader and also physically to stay prepared. No one wants someone that’s taking up space.”

Neither has his desire to win.

“I’ve played a long time. Six [Super Bowls], I could never have imagined in my wildest dreams having achieved that. As a competitor, you get to line up and get to go after it again,” he said. “Dammit, I want to win! What’s wrong with winning?!?”