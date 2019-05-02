BOSTON (CBS) — Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has a longstanding rivalry with movie star Matt Damon. Now, Tom Brady has been thrown into the middle of it.
The Patriots’ quarterback is in Los Angeles this week, as evidenced by his workout pictures at UCLA. He’s also making a stop on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” because that’s what famous people do.
And in a clip shared on “Good Morning America,” at least part of Brady’s appearance on the show can be seen. It involves Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez (who’s a regular at Super Bowl Media Night every year) walking up to a fancy house with Brady, and Kimmel asking Brady if he could throw a football through a window.
Brady obviously responds with a yes, and then, well, comedy ensues.
For the uninitiated, Kimmel’s playful feud with Damon dates back years, with Kimmel regularly ending his show by saying he ran out of time for Damon to come out as a guest.
The joking has gone back and forth for years upon years, and now Brady is just the latest recruit in the ongoing comedic feud.