Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Danny Ainge, Local TV, NBA Playoffs, Sports News


BOSTON (CBS) — After suffering a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Danny Ainge is back home in Boston.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens provided a quick update on Ainge after Friday’s morning shootaround in Brighton. Stevens said that Ainge is back home and slept in his own bed Thursday night.

The Celtics’ president of basketball ops. spent his Tuesday night in a Milwaukee hospital after suffering a mild heart attack after the Celtics’ Game 2 loss to the Bucks. The Celtics released a statement Thursday saying they expect Ainge to make a full recovery, and getting back home is a good start to that process. Ainge also suffered a mild heart attack back in 2009 and underwent heart surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The Celtics host the Bucks Friday night at TD Garden for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series, which Ainge will no doubt be watching from the comforts of his own home. Boston and Milwaukee are currently tied at a game apiece.

