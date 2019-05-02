BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is on the mend after suffering a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.
Ainge, 60, is expected to make a full recovery, according to the team. The Celtics issued the following statement on Thursday:
Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. He received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery. He will return to Boston shortly. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.
Ainge was in Milwaukee to watch Boston’s Game 2 loss to the Bucks in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. He also suffered a minor heart attack back in 2009 that required a brief stay in the hospital.
The Celtics will resume their playoff series with the Bucks on Friday night in Boston.