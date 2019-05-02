SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of an armed bank robbery suspect.
The alleged robber was carrying a revolver when he walked into the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank on College Ave. in Somerville on Wednesday and fired a shot into the ceiling before demanding money.
The suspect was wearing a blue beanie, dark glove on his left hand and a hooded camouflage jacket with a Nike logo on the left side.
He was also wearing blue jeans, black sneakers and carried a black and red backpack.
The suspect then allegedly fired a shot at a Somerville police officer who entered the bank.
The reward is being offered by FBI Boston and Somerville Police.
Anyone with information should call the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be submitted at https://tips.fbi.gov/