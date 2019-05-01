BREAKING NEWS:Police Search For Shooter After Bank Robbery In Somerville
SOMERVILLE (CBS) – State and Somerville Police are searching for a person who shot at officers during a bank robbery Wednesday morning.

Several officers converged on the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank and the Davis MBTA station was shut down as the search began in and around College Avenue around 10 a.m.

According to State Police, the person who robbed the bank is “believed to be armed.”

Police searched Davis Square for a shooter after a bank robbery Wednesday. (WBZ-TV)

Officers are going door-to-door in their search and asking everyone to stay inside. The FBI’s violent crimes task force is also involved in the search, which includes several armored trucks roaming through nearby neighborhoods.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

