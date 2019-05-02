Comments
May 4, 2019
They have been serving the community for half a century! The South End Community Health Center (SECHC) is a comprehensive health care organization for all residents of the South End and surrounding communities. Their mission is to provide the highest quality health care that is culturally and linguistically sensitive to every patient, regardless of their ability to pay. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with SECHC CEO Bill Walczak about the different programs and services they offer and about an event they will be having on May 8th, celebrating their 50th Anniversary. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
May 4, 2019
They have been serving the community for half a century! The South End Community Health Center (SECHC) is a comprehensive health care organization for all residents of the South End and surrounding communities. Their mission is to provide the highest quality health care that is culturally and linguistically sensitive to every patient, regardless of their ability to pay. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with SECHC CEO Bill Walczak about the different programs and services they offer and about an event they will be having on May 8th, celebrating their 50th Anniversary. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
50 ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
South End Community Health Center
South End Kicks
Wednesday, May 8 6pm-9pm
(617) 425-2000
www.sechc.org
Facebook: @SECHC
Twitter: @SouthEndCHC
Instagram: @suthend_chc
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.