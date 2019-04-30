



LAWRENCE (CBS) — On day two of the Mathew Borges trial, jurors heard from the man who found victim Lee Viloria-Paulino’s body and two law enforcement members involved in the case.

Borges, 18, is accused of beheading Viloria-Paulino, a fellow student at Lawrence High School when they were sophomores in 2016. Viloria-Paulino was last seen alive on Nov. 18, 2016, when Borges told police they smoked pot together. His body was found on Dec. 1. 2016.

Eighteen-year-old Stephanie Soriano reappeared to briefly continue testifying first. On Monday, she told jurors she and Borges had been talking for a few months leading up to Viloria-Paulino’s murder.

Witness Omar Medina told the court Tuesday he was walking with his dog behind his house, along the Merrimack River, when he noticed a body.

Typically, Medina said, he walks on a path headed right, but on Dec. 1, his dog led him left towards the riverbank. “She was sniffing by the water a lot, not listening…As I got close, I approached her, I saw her really sniffing at a particular area so I pulled her back and when I looked, I kind of second guessed myself, I thought I saw a dead body but I wasn’t too sure because it was missing some limbs,” he said.

Medina called Leidia Feliciano, his then-girlfriend, to confirm that he was seeing a body before they called police. She was brought before the court to testify on the sequences of events on Dec. 1 as well.

In court we are seeing photos of the path in #Lawrence where Omar Medina was walking his dog when he found the body of Viloria-Paulino on Dec. 1, 2016. #wbz — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) April 30, 2019

Lawrence Police Detective William Olivieri then took the stand. As a patrol officer, he was one of the first people to respond to the riverbank scene in 2016.

“Upon further inspection of the body, we noticed that the head was missing from the body and the body had a black t-shirt on and black sweatpants. We could kind of see the upper torso sticking out of the water, the body was actually still submerged in the water. Upon still inspecting, we couldn’t locate any hands to the body as well, so we figured they were missing as well,” Olivieri said.

Mass. State Police Sgt. Brian O’Neill was a death investigator for the district attorney’s office in 2016. On the stand, he recalled canvassing the area and noticing a plastic bag in the river.

“I was walking down the river, looking into the water to see if I could observe anything and as I got about 50 yards down the river, I noticed a object, a plastic bag, bobbing in the water,” O’Neill said.

Using a large stick, he retrieved it. “At that point, I didn’t know whether it was trash or anything of value or evidentiary, so I decided to open it up to see what was in the bag,” said O’Neill.

He explained how he used two sticks to rip the bag open, and found rocks and another bag inside, which he started to open with the sticks. “At that point, I opened it up just enough where I could notice an ear…I stopped what I was doing because I knew it was of evidentiary value.”

The jurors are now looking at these photos. Viloria-Paulino’s family is in the front row of the courtroom. #wbz — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) April 30, 2019

Photos of the head were passed among the members of the jury.