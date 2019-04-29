  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lawrence News, Lee Viloria-Paulino, Mathew Borges


LAWRENCE (CBS) – Opening statements will be presented Monday in the trial of a Lawrence teenager charged with beheading a high school classmate.

Mathew Borges in court in December 2016. (WBZ-TV)

The Essex District Attorney says Mathew Borges stabbed and beheaded 16-year-old Lee Viloria-Paulino in November 2016. Borges was 15 at the time.

Viloria-Paulino’s decapitated body was found on December 1 on the banks of the Merrimack River in Lawrence by a dog-walker. Borges said in a police report that they had gone to smoke marijuana together on November 18, then parted ways.

Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino. (Family photo)

Both boys were sophomores at Lawrence High School.

Borges, now 18, will be tried as an adult before a jury in Salem Superior Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s