LAWRENCE (CBS) – Opening statements will be presented Monday in the trial of a Lawrence teenager charged with beheading a high school classmate.
The Essex District Attorney says Mathew Borges stabbed and beheaded 16-year-old Lee Viloria-Paulino in November 2016. Borges was 15 at the time.
Viloria-Paulino’s decapitated body was found on December 1 on the banks of the Merrimack River in Lawrence by a dog-walker. Borges said in a police report that they had gone to smoke marijuana together on November 18, then parted ways.
Both boys were sophomores at Lawrence High School.
Borges, now 18, will be tried as an adult before a jury in Salem Superior Court.