BOSTON (CBS) — After watching the Boston Celtics demolish the Milwaukee Bucks by 22 points in Game 1 Sunday afternoon, Paul Pierce has seen enough.

In Pierce’s eyes, the Celtics are already in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“As a team, I don’t know where Milwaukee goes from here,” the former Celtic-turned-analyst said after Boston’s 112-90 blowout victory in Milwaukee. “I think the series is over.”

Quite the bold statement from “The Truth,” who has made a bold statement of two since joining ESPN’s NBA crew. But after watching the Celtics hold MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo to 7-for-21 from the floor, limiting him to just 22 points, and holding the Bucks to 35 percent shooting overall, Pierce doesn’t think Milwaukee can match Boston’s overall talent.

“When I watched this today, if Giannis doesn’t have a monster game and someone else behind him doesn’t step up Boston is just going to out-talent them,” Pierce added.

Before the game, Pierce said the Bucks could win an NBA Championship. But Boston’s dominating Game 1 win clearly changed his opinion just a tad.

The Celtics and Bucks will square off in Game 2 in Milwaukee Tuesday night before the series shifts to Boston on Friday.

 

 

 

