Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The fourth-seeded Celtics made things look easy in the opening game of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks, cruising to a 112-90 road win on Sunday.
Kyrie Irving and Al Horford led the way for Boston. Irving topped all scorers with 26 points while Horford put home 20 points and snagged 11 rebounds.
Defensively, the Celtics frustrated Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo early. Though Antetokounmpo ended the game with 22 points, he was a non-factor for much of the early going.
Jaylen Brown also had a strong game for Boston, scoring 19 points on the afternoon.
Boston will look to keep momentum going in Game 2, which is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Milwaukee.