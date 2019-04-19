Comments
April 20, 2019
Four years ago, we did a segment on how learning the Spanish language had become a big popular trend here in the U.S. This week, we are re-visiting this topic to learn whether Spanish is still the language you want to make sure you know, to become a more valuable asset in the workplace, at home and with anything you do in the future. Because we know the best way to learn is from a very early age, we are featuring the Pine Village Spanish Immersion Preschool. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with its co-founder Brid Martin on the English version and with Emotional Coach Peggy Kuhs on the Spanish version.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
April 20, 2019
Four years ago, we did a segment on how learning the Spanish language had become a big popular trend here in the U.S. This week, we are re-visiting this topic to learn whether Spanish is still the language you want to make sure you know, to become a more valuable asset in the workplace, at home and with anything you do in the future. Because we know the best way to learn is from a very early age, we are featuring the Pine Village Spanish Immersion Preschool. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with its co-founder Brid Martin on the English version and with Emotional Coach Peggy Kuhs on the Spanish version.
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
NEW TREND – SPANISH IMMERSION
Pine Village Preschool
(617) 294-5542
www.mybilingualpreschool.com
Facebook: PineVillagePreschool
Twitter: @pinevillagepre
Instagram: @pinevillagepreschool
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.