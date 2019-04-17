Filed Under:Howie Leung, Newton News, Teacher Arrested


BOSTON (CBS) – Primo “Howie” Leung, a New Hampshire teacher charged with raping a child while working at a Newton summer camp, is due in court on Wednesday.

Leung will appear in Newton District Court. He is facing two counts aggravated rape of a child, one count indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, and one count indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

Primo Leung. (Image Credit: Concord NH Police)

Following his arrest earlier this month in New Hampshire, Leung has been held in the Merrimack County House of Corrections until the extradition process to Massachusetts could be completed. Leung was a teacher in Concord, N.H.

Police said they found he had an “alleged sexual relationship” with a minor in Concord and Newton in 2015 and 2016. The victim lived in Concord at the time and Leung was working at a summer camp in Newton at the Fessenden School.

The Fessenden School fired Leung after his arrest.

