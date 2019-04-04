CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire arrested a 36-year-old teacher and charged him with allegedly having a sexual relationship with a child while working at a summer camp in Newton several years ago.

Primo “Howie” Leung is currently being held without bail as a fugitive from justice in New Hampshire. A warrant has been issued for his arrest out of Newton District Court on two counts of aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and indecent assault and battery on a child over 14.

Leung is being held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections while the extradition process to Massachusetts is completed.

An investigation into a Leung, a Concord School District teacher, began in February after the New Hampshire Department of Education notified the district that he was allegedly having “inappropriate contacts with female students.”

Police subsequently discovered that Leung allegedly had a sexual relationship with a minor in Concord and Newton in 2015 and 2016. The victim lived in Concord at the time and Leung was working at a summer camp in Newton at the Fessenden School.

Leung is expected to appear in Concord District Court Thursday morning.