BOSTON (AP) — Young football players, parents and coaches are urging the Massachusetts Legislature to reject a proposed ban on children playing tackle football until they reach the eighth grade.

With schools on vacation this week, the Massachusetts Youth Football Alliance organized a Statehouse rally on Tuesday. Speakers, including former New England Patriots linebacker and NFL Hall-of-Famer Andre Tippett, argued that parents — not politicians — should decide whether to allow their children to play tackle football at an early age.

Opponents of a ban on youth tackle football at a Statehouse rally (WBZ-TV)

Supporters cite risks of head trauma in children whose brains are still developing.

The bill is in the Legislature’s Public Health Committee. A public hearing has yet to be scheduled.

A handful of other states have considered tackle football bans before age 14, but no state has passed such a bill.

