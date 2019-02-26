  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – A pair of lawmakers are making a push to ban youth tackle football in Massachusetts.

Two state representatives recently introduced a bill that would ban children in grade seven or under from playing tackle football.

The proposal is based on research that suggests long-term damage for children who suffer multiple concussions. Flag football and touch football would still be allowed.

If passed, schools or leagues could be fined $2,000 for each violation.

New England Patriots offensive lineman David Andrews was one of the people who reacted to the proposal on social media.

“This is really sad to me as someone who has played this game since I was 6 years old,” Andrews tweeted. “I understand people’s concerns with children playing and I respect that. But let parents and kids decide if they want to play or not.”

