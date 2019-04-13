



EPPING, N.H. (CBS) – An Epping, New Hampshire, high school principal has apologized for asking a student to cover up her Trump shirt.

Freshman Ciretta MacKenzie was called to the principal’s office during the high school’s America Day and asked to cover up her “Make America Great Again T-shirt.

On Friday, Principal Brian Ernest sent out a letter to the school community, which stated, “I want our students to be free thinkers and be able to express their opinions in a respectful manner.”

Ernest said he had met with MacKenzie’s family and apologized for the incident.

“We have begun to draft a plan to move forward to promote civil discourse and diversity in our schools. In retrospect, I want to fully acknowledge my error in judgment and sincerely apologize if my actions were misinterpreted and offended anyone. That was never my intention.”

MacKenzie’s mother said the family is not angry about the issue and believes Ernest’s apology was sincere.