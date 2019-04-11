



EPPING, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire school district is investigating after a student says she was told she could not wear her President Trump “Make America Great Again” t-shirt during the high school’s “America Day.”

Epping Superintendent Valerie McKenny sent a letter to the community saying that two students were asked to change items of clothing during America Day. One student had to remove a hat because there is a no hat policy at Epping High School. A second student was asked to cover up her shirt.

“Both students responded appropriately to these requests,” McKenney wrote.

The New Hampshire Union Leader reports freshman Ciretta MacKenzie was called to the principal’s office. The principal said, MacKenzie told the newspaper, that “he didn’t want people to feel uncomfortable at school, and he didn’t want the special day to become political.”

McKenney said an investigation is ongoing.

“This incident has been under investigation since Tuesday morning and is currently still under investigation,” she wrote. “Since this issue involves a school employee, it is a personnel issue and cannot be discussed with parents in any type of forum. When the investigation has been completed, we will take steps to remedy this situation for all parties involved and ensure that this type of situation never happens again in any Epping school.”