



BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police say they have found and confiscated the drone that was seen flying over Fenway Park earlier this week.

“The operator of the drone at the time of the incident has been identified as a juvenile,” said police.

The drone was first spotted around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, while Fenway was packed with fans watching the Red Sox-Blue Jays game, and it took off around 10:20 p.m.

Boston Police, the Federal Aviation Administration, Mass. State Police, and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office were all working together to figure out where it came from.

Flying a drone over a stadium could result in criminal fines up to $250,000 and up to three years in prison, according to the FAA.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time,” said police.