BOSTON (CBS) – A drone flew over Fenway Park during the Red Sox-Blue Jays game Thursday night – and no one knows who’s responsible.

Twitter erupted with fans at Fenway wondering about the mysterious drone, which was captured by Chris O’Brien.

Video I shot of the drone over Fenway in the 9th inning tonight. pic.twitter.com/VJhf08bDqa — JPS (@rsfpt) April 12, 2019

The Red Sox said the drone was unauthorized.

“During the late innings of tonight’s game, a drone was flown above the ballpark by an unidentified individual. The operation of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) around large stadium events is in violation of FAA regulations and the club has reported the incident to the Boston Police Department for investigation,” a Red Sox representative said.

“DJI is aware that an apparent DJI Phantom drone was spotted over Fenway Park during tonight’s Red Sox game. We are trying to learn more about what happened, and stand ready to work with Boston Police and other security agencies to investigate what happened. Whoever flew this drone over the stadium apparently overrode our geofencing system and deliberately violated the FAA temporary flight restriction in place over the game. DJI’s AeroScope system can remotely identify and monitor airborne DJI drones in areas where it has been installed, and this incident shows why the federal government must mandate a remote identification system for airborne drones as soon as possible,” said Adam Lisberg, corporate communication director of DJI Technology, which made the drone which flew over Fenway.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not have any information about the drone.

“I will refer you to stadium officials and law enforcement for now. I will also follow up with them and with FAA Flight Standards to see if there was a permit or a waiver issued,” an FAA representative said.