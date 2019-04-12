



MOUNT WASHINGTON (CBS) – The skier who died in an avalanche on Thursday has been identified as Nicholas D. Benedix, 32, of Campton, New Hampshire.

A spokesman for the White Mountain National Forest said Benedix was skiing alone in an area called Raymond Cataract and was buried under about 5 feet of snow for about an hour Thursday afternoon before rescuers dug him out. The man was pronounced dead several hours later.

At 6,288 feet (1,916 meters) tall, Mount Washington is the highest peak in the Northeast and is notorious for its bad weather.