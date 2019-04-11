



MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. – A skier was buried in an avalanche on Mt. Washington, which saw at least three human-triggered slides Thursday afternoon.

The skier was buried about 1 meter down in a 75-foot-wide slide on Tuckerman Ravine.

Rangers dug the man out, performed CPR and called for a medevac to the bottom of the mountain.

The man was pronounced dead at 4 p.m. It appears he was skiing alone.

The avalanches were primarily on the western side of the mountain, due to steady southeast winds, which loaded snow on the eastern half of the ravine and the entire western slope, the Mount Washington Avalanche Center reported.

Two other human-triggered slides did not result in human injury. Reports say the slides all occurred within 10 minutes of each other at about 1:30 p.m.

Today’s avalanche forecast was moderate.

The skier has not been identified