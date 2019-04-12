



BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands of runners swarmed the Hynes Convention Center Friday to pick up their bib and gear ahead of Marathon Monday.

“I am the most excited I’ve ever been in my life,” said runner Jenna Quicke, from Michigan, as she picked up her bib. “This is going to be my 33rd marathon but my first Boston so it took me a really long time to get here.”

The Marathon Expo is a runner’s shopping extravaganza: sneakers, jackets, t-shirts and more from every popular sports brand.

Kevin Doris, who ran the marathon last year, knows how to prepare for this year’s weather. “I’m going to make sure I wear a raincoat going in and then have an extra pair of shoes so that the shoes I put on before the race are dry,” he said.

“The marathon brings in more than $200 million to the local area, economy, the greater Boston economy. A lot of that commerce, a lot of that business happens here at the Expo,” explained TK Skenderian of Conventures Inc. “There will be tens of millions of dollars in commerce being done over the next few days from footwear to apparel.”

The Expo will be open all weekend. Over 100,000 people are expected to make their way through it.