



BOSTON (CBS) – There will be some changes to this year’s Boston Marathon because of the expected rain on Monday.

Thousands of runners slogged through an uncomfortable race in cold downpours last year, so this year the Boston Athletic Association will start the fourth and final wave of runners immediately after the third wave, instead of starting the waves 25 minutes apart. That way runners will spend less time waiting in the cold and rain at the athletes village in Hopkinton.

The BAA is also offering deferments to registered wheelchair athletes, handcycle, duos, and athletes who use prosthetics because the roads to Boston will be wet and slippery.

Staging areas will have more heat, medical stations along the course will be prepared for a potential overflow of runners and volunteers will be given ponchos and hand warmers.

BAA CEO Tom Grilk say they examine all contingencies ahead of time – even if lightning became a possibility and they had to move the marathoners off the course. If that were to happen, Grilk said there are pre-stablished centers and buses that would take in runners. Spectators would be on their own.

And don’t expect race day to be moved – ever.

“The marathon is run on Patriots Day or it’s not run,” Grilk told reporters Friday.

The latest forecast calls for rain showers on Monday, but temperatures should rise into the 50’s during the race, perhaps even the 60’s by the afternoon. At this point, it does not look nearly as cold as last year, according to Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV’s executive weather producer.

If you’re wondering what you should wear to get through the day, WBZ’s marathon analysts have some great suggestions here. And you might want to bring a trash bag.

WBZ-TV is the exclusive local broadcaster of the Boston Marathon. Pre-race coverage begins at 7 a.m. followed by race coverage at 9 a.m. WBZ-TV’s coverage will be streaming on CBSBoston.com beginning at 9 a.m. The stream is limited to New England.