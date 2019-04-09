



BOSTON (CBS) — The 2018 World Series champs have finally received their hardware.

The Red Sox were honored Tuesday prior to their home opener at Fenway Park against the Toronto Blue Jays, and as has become tradition in these parts, it was a grand affair.

It began with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops providing the soundtrack to the banner unfurling on the Green monster. Once the massive 2018 banner was dropped on top of the three other championship banners, a parade of past Red Sox champions — including Curt Schilling, Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, Mike Lowell, Tim Wakefield, Mike Timlin, Orlando Cabrera, Mike Napoli, Will Middlebrooks, and David Ortiz — made their way out from behind the banners while the Pops played “We Are The Champions.”

The players were greeted by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, as well as the Red Sox’ ownership group and the front office, before the 2018 team made their way onto the field to accept their rings — led by manager Alex Cora. After the coaching staff received their rings, David Price was the first Red Sox player to receive his ring. The team then collectively trotted to center field to raise the flag for the 2018 world champs.

After the Blue Jays were introduced and the national anthems were sung, the real party began.

From left field, a large group of Patriots emerged, carrying the Lombardi Trophies with them. That group included Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Stephon Gilmore, Patrick Chung, Jason McCourty and Matthew Slater.

Gilmore, Edelman and Gronkowski were all called upon to throw out the first pitch, while Jackie Bradley Jr., Mookie Betts, and World Series MVP Steve Pearce served as the catchers. That came after Gronkowski received a rousing ovation from the crowd while standing on the mound.

Because there are never enough trophies! Hey, @Patriots! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/gIsmO1jDnV — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 9, 2019

After the first pitch, all four of the Red Sox World Series MVPs — Pearce, Ramirez, Ortiz and Lowell — took a photo together, as the champions from the past and present Red Sox and Patriots mingled near the dugout.

Never enough trophies. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jmAtjj6yY6 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 9, 2019

Tom Brady was noticeably absent from the celebration, but he sent his regards from afar, via Twitter:

I want to congratulate the @RedSox for dropping ANOTHER Boston banner today. I couldn’t make it but I think a couple Super Bowl Champs were there to help out! @RobGronkowski @Edelman11 @BumpNrunGilm0re — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 9, 2019

After that, it was time for the game to begin — but not before yet another grand celebration was delivered to Boston sports fans.