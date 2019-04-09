Filed Under: MLB, Red Sox, Sports, Syndicated Sports
  The Boston Red Sox unveil the 2018 World Series Championship banner. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  Former Red Sox great Pedro Martinez walks on the field with a World Series trophy at the 2019 home opener. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  2007 World Series MVP Mike Lowell walks on the field during the Red Sox' World Series celebration at Fenway Park. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  2018 World Series MVP Mookie Betts receives his World Series ring from team owner John Henry. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  Jackie Bradley Jr. and Eduardo Nunez have some fun after receiving their 2018 World Series rings. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  Dustin Pedroia on the field with his World Series ring ahead of Boston's 2019 home opener. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  Members of the Boston Red Sox walk on to the field with their World Series rings. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  Patriots players hold up their Vince Lombardi trophies during the Red Sox 2018 World Series celebration at Fenway Park. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  Patriots Stephon Gilmore, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski throw the ceremonial first pitch to Red Sox players before the home opener at Fenway Park. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  Patriots receiver Julian Edelman slaps hands with Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts before the team's home opener at Fenway Park. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  Retired Patriots tight end, Rob Gronkowski, holding the Vince Lombardi trophy, gives David Ortiz a hug during the Red Sox' 2018 World Series ring and banner ceremony. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, Manny Ramirez, Mike Lowell, David Ortiz, Steve Pearce, Rob Gronkowski, Duron Harmon, and Patrick Chung pose for photos with World Series trophies and Vince Lombardi trophies before the Red Sox home opener. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  A view of the Green Monster before the Red Sox' 2019 home opener. The Red Sox unveiled their 2018 Championship banner and presented World Series rings to players and staff during a pre-game ceremony. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
