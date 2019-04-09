Blue Jays Steal Home, Hit Chris Sale Hard In Red Sox Home OpenerThe Red Sox held a grand party at Fenway Park on Tuesday afternoon. Unfortunately, they had to play baseball after, and it did not go well for Boston ace Chris Sale.

Tom Brady Earns GOAT Status On Twitter After Roasting Darren RovellTom Brady is as cold-blooded on Twitter as he is on the football field.

Red Sox Giving Away Commemorative World Series Rings During 2019 SeasonRed Sox fans will have a chance to get their own World Series rings -- four of them to be exact -- throughout the 2019 season.

First Look At Red Sox' 2018 World Series RingsThe world got its first glimpse of the Red Sox' latest bling when the team received their rings for winning last October's World Series over the Dodgers.

Hurley: MLB Simply Has To Discipline Umpire Ron Kulpa For Incident With AstrosVeteran MLB umpire Ron Kulpa is a fellow who had himself a temper tantrum on Wednesday evening in Arlington, Texas. And he ought to be forced to pay for it.

Another Banner Day In Boston: What To Watch For At Red Sox Home OpenerA new banner. Some fancy rings. The Super Bowl champs. It's going to be a busy day at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Patriots' Brady, Belichick, Kraft Not Expected At Red Sox Home OpenerThe Boston Red Sox are sharing Tuesday's championship festivities at Fenway Park with the New England Patriots. But several key members of the Super Bowl champs will not be there to join the fun.

Dustin Pedroia Activated From Injured List, Batting Seventh For Red Sox In Home OpenerA familiar face will be in uniform on Tuesday afternoon when the Red Sox take the field for their home opener.

Patriots Sign Tight End Jakob Johnson Of German LeagueThe Patriots have signed a tight end. Out of Germany.

49ers Reportedly Showing Interest In Patriots Free Agent Stephen GostkowskiStephen Gostkowski re-signing with the Patriots may not be as automatic as we once thought.