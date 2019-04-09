



BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox had a rocky start this spring, but fans hope it just takes a visit to Fenway Park to turn that around. The home opener is Tuesday at 2:05 p.m. but fans are being asked to be seated at 12:45 p.m.

Ann Way stood outside the park Monday night. Her love for the Red Sox, inspired by her late mother, is the reason why she drove from Pennsylvania to Boston.

“She and my father were driving by Fenway Park, my dad said let’s go to a baseball game. And they went and my mom was — she lived and breathed the Red Sox from that time on,” Way told WBZ-TV.

Josh Freeman flew in from Minnesota.

“It’s Fenway. And it’s opening day, it’s ring presentation, you’ve got to be here. It’s just one of those special places in the heart,” he explained.

The Red Sox will unveil their 2018 championship banner, present World series rings and raise the 2018 championship flag. Then, the team will honor the Super Bowl champion Patriots, but it’s unlikely quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft will be in attendance.

The forecast is not ideal, though, raw and drizzly.

“You could tell me it’s raining and cold but I’m having a great time. It doesn’t matter because you cannot rain on our parade,” said Matt Moschella. He is a Bostonian who now lives in Las Vegas and returned to celebrate the occasion, just like he did in 2004, 2007, and 2013.

“Each one is meaningful. Each one brings a tear to my eye and I love it and I’m just happy to be here yet again,” he added.

Even with the 3-8 start, faithful fans are staying patient.

“They will never give up. They will never quit,” said Way.