



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are sharing Tuesday’s championship festivities at Fenway Park with the New England Patriots. But several key members of the Super Bowl champs will not be there to join the fun.

The World Series champion Red Sox will honor the Super Bowl champion Patriots during their ceremony on Tuesday, but quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft will not be in attendance, according to multiple reports.

So unfortunately, there will be no repeat of two years ago when Brady tackled Rob Gronkowski on the field after the tight end snagged his quarterback’s jersey.

Both Brady and Kraft were in attendance when the Red Sox honored the Patriots two years ago following their win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, with Gronkowski, Dion Lewis and James White joining them on the field. Brady, Kraft and Belichick — along with Jonathan Kraft — partook in the festivities at Fenway in 2015 after New England’s Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Kraft doesn’t plan on being at Fenway this week, as he’s stayed out of the spotlight since being hit with solicitation charges in Florida in February. And it’s a pretty busy time of the year for Belichick, who is preparing for the NFL Draft at the end of the month. As for Brady, he’s had his share of trips to Fenway over the years, so maybe he’s opting to spend more time with his family this offseason. Hopefully he tweets about the festivities at some point on Tuesday on his new Twitter account.

So which Patriots players will be at Fenway Park on Tuesday? The now-retired Gronkowski and Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore have said during recent appearances that they’ll be at Fenway Park on Tuesday. Others will likely join them, though there is no official word of a guest list at the moment.

The Red Sox announced some of their plans for Tuesday’s home opener on Monday, and are urging fans to be in their seats by 12:45 p.m. for the festivities.