Filed Under:Boston News, Dartmouth News, Miguel Brasil, purse snatching


DARTMOUTH (CBS) – Police say they have identified the man who pushed a 76-year-old woman to the ground and stole her purse outside a Dartmouth bank as Miguel Brasil.

Dartmouth police say Brasil, who is believed to be homeless, is still at large. Police are asking the public to share Brasil’s wanted poster.

(Photo credit: Dartmouth Police Department)

Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened outside Citizens Bank on Dartmouth Street at about 10 a.m. Monday. The video shows a man running back to a silver Toyota Corolla and speeding off after stealing the woman’s purse.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dartmouth Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s