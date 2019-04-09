



DARTMOUTH (CBS) – Police say they have identified the man who pushed a 76-year-old woman to the ground and stole her purse outside a Dartmouth bank as Miguel Brasil.

Dartmouth police say Brasil, who is believed to be homeless, is still at large. Police are asking the public to share Brasil’s wanted poster.

Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened outside Citizens Bank on Dartmouth Street at about 10 a.m. Monday. The video shows a man running back to a silver Toyota Corolla and speeding off after stealing the woman’s purse.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dartmouth Police.