Filed Under:Dartmouth News, Dartmouth police, Purse Snatcher

DARTMOUTH (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who pushed a 76-year-old woman to the ground and stole her purse outside a Dartmouth bank.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday while the woman was leaving Citizens Bank on Dartmouth Street. Surveillance video captured the incident.

A man wanted for snatching a woman’s purse in Dartmouth. (Image Credit: Dartmouth Police)

After stealing the woman’s pocketbook, the man runs back to a silver Toyota Corolla and speeds off. The woman suffered minor injuries.

A suspect’s car after a woman’s purse was snatched outside Citizens Bank. (Image Credit: Dartmouth Police)

Police describe the suspect as a white man who is about 5’10” tall. He has a stocky build and was wearing a stocking cap, dark glasses and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dartmouth Police.

