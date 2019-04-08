DARTMOUTH (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who pushed a 76-year-old woman to the ground and stole her purse outside a Dartmouth bank.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday while the woman was leaving Citizens Bank on Dartmouth Street. Surveillance video captured the incident.

After stealing the woman’s pocketbook, the man runs back to a silver Toyota Corolla and speeds off. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a white man who is about 5’10” tall. He has a stocky build and was wearing a stocking cap, dark glasses and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dartmouth Police.